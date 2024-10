Park City Ski & Snowboard Alpine Director Tommy Eckfeldt and Nordic Director Adam Loomis join the show to discuss upcoming camps, workshops, and the Park City Ski Swap.

The pair discuss the SkiMo program, which involves ski mountaineering with lighter, shorter equipment, and includes youth and master's programs.

The Park City Ski Swap will be November 1st through 3rd at the Basin Rec Field House.