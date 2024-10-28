© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

'The Last Waltz' features local musicians recreating The Band's final concert

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 28, 2024 at 11:39 AM MDT
Picture of Mountain Town Music's Ryan Walsh and Brian Richards
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Mountain Town Music's Ryan Walsh and Brian Richards

Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards and Ryan Walsh have details on their upcoming event "The Last Waltz," featuring a recreation of the the final concert by The Band.

The event will feature local Utah musicians, including Jeremy Whitesides, Dave Mealy, Adam Fifield, Matt Wilson, and Nick Chamberlain, along with special guests like Ryan Walsh, who will perform Neil Diamond's "Dry Your Eyes."

"The Last Waltz" takes place at The Marquis in Park City on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
