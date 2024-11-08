Elks Club Hoop Shoot encourages youth participation in sports

Park City Elks Club members Jim Osselear and Cheryl Sosnick discuss the upcoming Hoops Shoot and Senior Appreciation Lunch.

The Hoop Shoot, a free throw contest on Nov. 16, aims to encourage youth participation in sports, with brackets for different age groups and prizes for all participants.

The Senior Appreciation Lunch on Nov. 23, funded by a National Elks grant, will feature a free BBQ lunch, live music, bingo, and gift certificates.