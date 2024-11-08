© 2024 KPCW

Elks Club Hoop Shoot encourages youth participation in sports

By Roger Goldman
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:42 PM MST
Picture of Jim Osselear & Cheryl Sosnick Park City Elks
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Elks club members Jim Osselear and Cheryl Sosnick

Park City Elks Club members Jim Osselear and Cheryl Sosnick discuss the upcoming Hoops Shoot and Senior Appreciation Lunch.

The Hoop Shoot, a free throw contest on Nov. 16, aims to encourage youth participation in sports, with brackets for different age groups and prizes for all participants.

The Senior Appreciation Lunch on Nov. 23, funded by a National Elks grant, will feature a free BBQ lunch, live music, bingo, and gift certificates.

