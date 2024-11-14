© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Cell phone pouch program reduces suspensions, conflicts

By Connor Thomas
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:20 AM MST
Photo of Jen Billow and Ingrid Whitley at KPCW
KPCW
Jen Billow and Ingrid Whitley

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow provide an update on programs offered by the foundation.

The foundation funds various programs, including the Lucky Ones Coffee Camper, which provides educators with warm beverages and pastries in the fall. The foundation also supports the Utah Wellness Coordinator at Treasure Mountain and the cell phone pouch program, which has significantly reduced suspensions and conflicts.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas