Cell phone pouch program reduces suspensions, conflicts
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow provide an update on programs offered by the foundation.
The foundation funds various programs, including the Lucky Ones Coffee Camper, which provides educators with warm beverages and pastries in the fall. The foundation also supports the Utah Wellness Coordinator at Treasure Mountain and the cell phone pouch program, which has significantly reduced suspensions and conflicts.