What does a NOAA weather buoy 3000 miles away in the middle of the North Pacific Ocean have to do with snow in Utah, Colorado & Wyoming?

Mike Ruzek, founder of the Powder Buoy, discusses the origins and functionality of the Powder Buoy, which tracks NOAA buoys to predict snowfall.

Ruzek has been using this method since 2002 to plan his skiing trips. He predicts potential snowfall around Dec. 14-15, with a white Christmas possible.