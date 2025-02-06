© 2025 KPCW

Inaugural 'The Community Campfire' show dives deep into KPCW's history

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 6, 2025 at 2:53 PM MST
Producer Amber Johnson previews KPCW's newest program and podcast "The Community Campfire." The inaugural show will feature a deep dive into KPCW's history, including interviews with former news directors and archival footage.

The show aims to bring the community together through storytelling, live music and humor. Future episodes will include experiential segments like bobsledding and curling, and a segment called "Campfire Kids" with funny quotes from children. The show is a collaborative effort, with some segments pre-produced and others live.

