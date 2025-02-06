© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Dakota Pacific referendum organizers share their concerns

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 6, 2025 at 3:19 PM MST
Protect Summit County members Joe Urankar & Brendan Weinstein
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Protect Summit County members Joe Urankar & Brendan Weinstein

Protect Summit County members Joe Urankar and Brendan Weinstein talk about their referendum to halt the Dakota Pacific development.

Seven Summit County residents, led by Joe Urankar and Brendan Weinstein, filed a referendum to overturn Ordinance 987, which approved the amended development agreement for Park City Junction. They argue the $3.7 million cap on Dakota Pacific's community benefits is insufficient, citing a need for a new school costing $10 million. They also criticize the 340 "affordable" units, which could revert to market rate after 35 years.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher