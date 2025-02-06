Dakota Pacific referendum organizers share their concerns

Protect Summit County members Joe Urankar and Brendan Weinstein talk about their referendum to halt the Dakota Pacific development.

Seven Summit County residents, led by Joe Urankar and Brendan Weinstein, filed a referendum to overturn Ordinance 987, which approved the amended development agreement for Park City Junction. They argue the $3.7 million cap on Dakota Pacific's community benefits is insufficient, citing a need for a new school costing $10 million. They also criticize the 340 "affordable" units, which could revert to market rate after 35 years.