Christian Center of Park City saw record number of pantry visits in 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 10, 2025 at 10:43 AM MST
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Steve Richardson
KPCW
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Steve Richardson

Steve Richardson, the executive director of the Christian Center of Park City, discussed his first four months in the role, highlighting the community's support and the challenges of transitioning from military to civilian life.

Richardson addressed the tragic incident involving Catalina Alvarado Lopez, emphasizing the need for improved safety in underpasses. The Christian Center provided assistance to her family, including rent help and food.

In 2024, the center saw a record number of pantry visits, marking its 25th year of service. Due to current fears, mobile food pantries will be launched to reach the most vulnerable. The center is also collecting items for wildfire relief in Los Angeles.

