Local News Hour
Local News Hour

Park City School District discusses how legislation could affect funding and programs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:22 PM MST
Photo of Lyndsay Huntsman and Nick Hill at KPCW
KPCW
Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and school board member Nick Hill

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and board member Nick Hill discuss ongoing investigations into district personnel matters, the transition to a Latin Honors system by 2026 and the impact of House Bill 267 on collective bargaining. The district is also monitoring Senate Bills 37 and 102, which could affect funding and programs.

Huntsman highlighted the successful integration of new community spaces and their wide usage. The board aims to ensure employee satisfaction and student success amidst legislative changes and budgetary challenges.

