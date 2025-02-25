© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Final 'Behind the Gold' series features Picabo Street and Tom Kelly

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 25, 2025 at 1:21 PM MST
Tom Kelly and Picabo Street at KPCW
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Tom Kelly and Picabo Street at KPCW

Tom Kelly and Picabo Street talk about the third and final installment of the "Behind the Gold" series, to be held at the Park City Eccles Center.

Tom Kelly, who has worked with the US Ski Team for over 30 years, expressed hope for continuing the series. Picabo Street, celebrating her 30th anniversary of winning the World Cup downhill title, highlighted the progression of women's ski racing and the impact of her achievements on future generations.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
