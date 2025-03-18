Backcountry Bow Wow event supports avalanche rescue, backcountry safety

Park City Mountain Ski Patroller Andy Szpak shares details on this year's Backcountry Bow Wow event.

The 10th annual Back Country Bow Wow fundraising event is set for March 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Marquis in Park City.

Organized by the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, the event aims to raise funds for local organizations like Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, United Mountain Workers and the Mountain Training Center.

Tickets are $35 online, with a goal of raising $100,000. The event features live music, raffles, and silent auctions. WBR’s certified avalanche dogs will also make a special appearance to demonstrate their important work. Park City has 13 avalanche dogs, with 10 trained to Level A.