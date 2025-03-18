© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Backcountry Bow Wow event supports avalanche rescue, backcountry safety

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 18, 2025 at 2:01 PM MDT
Park City Mountain Ski Patroller Andy Szpak
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Mountain Ski Patroller Andy Szpak

Park City Mountain Ski Patroller Andy Szpak shares details on this year's Backcountry Bow Wow event.

The 10th annual Back Country Bow Wow fundraising event is set for March 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Marquis in Park City.

Organized by the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association, the event aims to raise funds for local organizations like Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, United Mountain Workers and the Mountain Training Center.

Tickets are $35 online, with a goal of raising $100,000. The event features live music, raffles, and silent auctions. WBR’s certified avalanche dogs will also make a special appearance to demonstrate their important work. Park City has 13 avalanche dogs, with 10 trained to Level A.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher