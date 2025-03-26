Preparing for snow melt and potential flooding

Summit County Public Works John Angell

Summit County Public Works Director John Angell talks about the impact of warm weather on snow melt and potential flooding. He noted that while isolated incidents are possible, major flooding is unlikely.

Key areas at risk include McLeod Creek, Willow Creek, East Canyon, Chalk Creek and the Provo and Weber Rivers.

Homeowners should clear drains and gutters to prevent water accumulation. Public Works prioritizes clearing water crossings and roads. Sandbags are available, with a limit of 12 per resident.