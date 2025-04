U.S. Ski and Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt discusses their historic season highlighted by Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn's performances.

Chloe Kim won three World Championship gold medals, Maddie Mastro won the women's snowboard halfpipe globe, and Jessie Diggins won her third overall cross-country globe. The Macuga sisters excelled, with Lauren winning her first World Cup.