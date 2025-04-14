© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

'Great Utah ShakeOut' encourages earthquake preparedness

By Parker Malatesta
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:34 AM MDT
Picture of Bryan Stinson, emergency management specialist at Be Ready Utah.
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Bryan Stinson, emergency management specialist at Be Ready Utah.

Be Ready Utah expert Bryan Stinson talks about earthquake safety and Utah's statewide earthquake drill: The Great Utah ShakeOut, scheduled for Thursday, April 17 at 10:15 a.m.

Stinson emphasizes the importance of earthquake preparedness, including securing items in the home and having a disaster supply kit. He highlights the potential damage from a high-magnitude earthquake and the need for better communication and education about earthquake safety.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta