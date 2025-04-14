'Great Utah ShakeOut' encourages earthquake preparedness
Be Ready Utah expert Bryan Stinson talks about earthquake safety and Utah's statewide earthquake drill: The Great Utah ShakeOut, scheduled for Thursday, April 17 at 10:15 a.m.
Stinson emphasizes the importance of earthquake preparedness, including securing items in the home and having a disaster supply kit. He highlights the potential damage from a high-magnitude earthquake and the need for better communication and education about earthquake safety.