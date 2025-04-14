© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Affordable Housing Project hosts workshop

By Parker Malatesta
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:26 AM MDT
Picture of Park City Municipal's Rhoda Stauffer and Meagan Nielsen, administrative director for Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch counties.
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Municipal's Rhoda Stauffer and Meagan Nielsen, administrative director for Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch counties.

Park City Municipal's Rhoda Stauffer and Meagan Nielsen, administrative director for Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch counties discuss the Park City Affordable Housing Project and an upcoming workshop.

The workshop will cover affordable housing options, including rental and for-sale units, and how to qualify.

The session will be held at the Park City Library on Monday, April 14 with an English session at 6 p.m. and a Spanish sessions at 7 p.m.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta