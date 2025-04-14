Park City Affordable Housing Project hosts workshop

Park City Municipal's Rhoda Stauffer and Meagan Nielsen, administrative director for Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch counties discuss the Park City Affordable Housing Project and an upcoming workshop.

The workshop will cover affordable housing options, including rental and for-sale units, and how to qualify.

The session will be held at the Park City Library on Monday, April 14 with an English session at 6 p.m. and a Spanish sessions at 7 p.m.