Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Malfunctioning baler disrupts Recycle Utah cardboard collection

By Grace Doerfler
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:17 PM MDT
Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell
KPCW
Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell

Jim Bedell, general manager of Recycle Utah, discussed the organization's challenges including a malfunctioning baler that has halted cardboard collections for over a week. He requested users to hold off on bringing cardboard, paper and plastic until operations normalize.

Bedell also addressed the search for a new location, noting the current facility will close next summer, and highlighted the need for community infrastructure to improve diversion rates.

