Malfunctioning baler disrupts Recycle Utah cardboard collection
Jim Bedell, general manager of Recycle Utah, discussed the organization's challenges including a malfunctioning baler that has halted cardboard collections for over a week. He requested users to hold off on bringing cardboard, paper and plastic until operations normalize.
Bedell also addressed the search for a new location, noting the current facility will close next summer, and highlighted the need for community infrastructure to improve diversion rates.