Park City Song Summit announces lineup, new location

Park City Song Summit co-founder Ben Anderson announces the 2025 festival lineup and new location at City Park.

The event, a music and wellness festival, includes morning wellness activities, panel discussions and performances by artists and special guests like Marcus King, Chef Andrew Zimmern, LP Giobbi, and Goose. The festival will feature two stages, local food and beverage vendors and discounted tickets for residents in specific zones.

Tickets are available now, and the festival will take place from August 14-16.