Christian Center of Park City previews 'Hike for Hunger' event

The Christian Center of Park City is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a three-day event on September 6, coinciding with the "Hike for Hunger."

The center is also participating in the Sunset at Sunrise chair auction, with proceeds benefiting the organization.

They are currently supporting nearly 1,700 children through their back-to-school basics box program, which includes backpacks, school supplies, and gift cards. The center is expanding its Heber City store to double its size, offering more recreational gear, furniture, and clothing.