Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City mountaineer shares the summits she's conquered

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:42 PM MDT
Photo of Jenn Drummond at KPCW
KPCW

Jen Drummond, a Park City resident and the second person in the world to summit the second tallest peaks on each continent, recently attempted to summit Denali but was thwarted by bad weather and a teammate's illness.

Drummond, who set her goal after a 2018 car crash, has climbed nine of the seven tallest peaks, including Mount Rosa and the highest and second highest peaks in Indonesia. She plans to climb Mont Blanc in April 2026, possibly with her son.

Podcast: Seek Your Summit
Website: jenndrummond.com
Instagram: @thejenndrummond

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher