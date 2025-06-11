Upcoming events in the Heber Valley

Heber Valley Chamber spokesperson Jessica Turner discusses upcoming events and initiatives.

Tickets for the North Pole Express and the Demo Derby and Rodeo are on sale, with the latter moving to in-person sales to avoid scams. Live music events are listed on the Heber Valley website, with new series at Heber City Park and Midway Town.

Upcoming events include an ice cream social on June 26, a yoga and farmers market combo and the Wasatch Plein Air Festival. The July 4th celebration features a 10K race, Joe Nichols concert, and a parade.