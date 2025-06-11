© 2025 KPCW

Upcoming events in the Heber Valley

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Photo of Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner.
gohebervalley.com
Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner

Heber Valley Chamber spokesperson Jessica Turner discusses upcoming events and initiatives.

Tickets for the North Pole Express and the Demo Derby and Rodeo are on sale, with the latter moving to in-person sales to avoid scams. Live music events are listed on the Heber Valley website, with new series at Heber City Park and Midway Town.

Upcoming events include an ice cream social on June 26, a yoga and farmers market combo and the Wasatch Plein Air Festival. The July 4th celebration features a 10K race, Joe Nichols concert, and a parade.

