Could grizzly bears return to Utah?

By Roger Goldman
Published June 13, 2025 at 12:05 PM MDT
This photo provided by Grand Teton National Park shows Grizzly bear No. 399 and her one-year-old cub after emerging from hibernation, May 16, 2023.
C. Adams / AP
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Game Mammals Coordinator Darren DeBloois talks about the potential reintroduction of grizzly bears in Utah.

Grizzly bears, which are larger and have a broader diet than black bears, were last seen in Utah in the 1920s. The US Fish and Wildlife Service currently manages grizzly bears, which are listed as threatened in the lower 48 states, and has identified six recovery ecosystems, excluding Utah due to its lack of suitable habitat.

Roger Goldman
