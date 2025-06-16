© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Utah resorts saw 6.5 million skier visits this past season

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:58 AM MDT
Ski Utah Director of Communications Alison Palmintere shares details on this past season's skier days — coming in at the third highest number of skier visits.

Utah's 15 resorts saw 6.5 million skier visits, a 3.5% decline from the previous year. Snowfall and weather conditions were key factors.

The ski industry in Utah contributes $2.5 billion annually, supporting 25,000 jobs. Upcoming expansions include 13 new chairlifts, with 11 in Park City.

Leslie Thatcher
