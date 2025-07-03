© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Oakley Rodeo celebrates 90 years of world-class events

By Parker Malatesta
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:22 AM MDT
Photo of Wade Woolstenhulme and Sam Aplanalp at KPCW
KPCW
Wade Woolstenhulme and Sam Aplanalp

Oakley Rodeo Commission Chair Wade Woolstenhulme and committee member Sam Aplanalp share details on the rodeo's 90th year including patriotic performances, a drone show and fireworks.

The event, now the third largest in the PRCA, has grown from humble beginnings to a major attraction, thanks to top-tier talent and significant sponsorships.

Year-round planning for the rodeo involves over 300 animals and extensive logistics. With 30,000 attendees expected, the rodeo is a significant revenue generator for the community, and future plans include arena expansion and continuous growth.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta