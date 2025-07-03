Oakley Rodeo celebrates 90 years of world-class events

Oakley Rodeo Commission Chair Wade Woolstenhulme and committee member Sam Aplanalp share details on the rodeo's 90th year including patriotic performances, a drone show and fireworks.

The event, now the third largest in the PRCA, has grown from humble beginnings to a major attraction, thanks to top-tier talent and significant sponsorships.

Year-round planning for the rodeo involves over 300 animals and extensive logistics. With 30,000 attendees expected, the rodeo is a significant revenue generator for the community, and future plans include arena expansion and continuous growth.