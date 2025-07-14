© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Leadership Park City opens applications for Class 32

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:53 PM MDT
Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt
KPCW
Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt

Leadership Park City Executive Director Scott Van Hartesvelt shares details on applying for Leadership Class 32 and the alumni picnic event on July 14th.

Applications for class 32 are open until August 22, with an open house on August 4 at the Park City Library. The program seeks diverse applicants aged 17 to mid-60s from various sectors. The new class begins on October 3.

The alumni picnic event is on Monday, July 14th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at City Park to welcome the new Class 31 graduates.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
