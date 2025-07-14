Leadership Park City opens applications for Class 32

Leadership Park City Executive Director Scott Van Hartesvelt shares details on applying for Leadership Class 32 and the alumni picnic event on July 14th.

Applications for class 32 are open until August 22, with an open house on August 4 at the Park City Library. The program seeks diverse applicants aged 17 to mid-60s from various sectors. The new class begins on October 3.

The alumni picnic event is on Monday, July 14th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at City Park to welcome the new Class 31 graduates.