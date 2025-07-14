Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter seeks community input on strategic plan

Louis Gogan, executive director of the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, talks about their strategic planning process for 2025.

The EcoCenter, a 1200-acre nature preserve in Kimball Junction, aims to protect and nurture lands, water and wildlife, and foster community connections.

The last strategic plan was in 2003, and the new plan will focus on community input to define environmental preservation actions, educational opportunities and community engagement. A survey is available on the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter website to gather community feedback.