Wasatch Immigration Project discusses new grant, services

Executive Director of Wasatch Immigration Project Maggie AbuHaidar, winner of the 2025 Women's Giving Fund large grant, along with Park City Community Foundation Member Services Manager Rebecca Blanchette discuss operations made possible by the grant.

The Park City Community Foundation's Women's Giving Fund awarded $150,000 to three finalists, with the Wasatch Immigration Project (WIP) receiving $90,000. The fund, with over 2,300 members and an endowment of $2.8 million, has grown significantly since its inception in 2013.