© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Wasatch Immigration Project discusses new grant, services

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:56 PM MDT
Photo of Rebecca Blanchette and Maggie AbuHaidar at KPCW
KPCW
Rebecca Blanchette and Maggie AbuHaidar

Executive Director of Wasatch Immigration Project Maggie AbuHaidar, winner of the 2025 Women's Giving Fund large grant, along with Park City Community Foundation Member Services Manager Rebecca Blanchette discuss operations made possible by the grant.

The Park City Community Foundation's Women's Giving Fund awarded $150,000 to three finalists, with the Wasatch Immigration Project (WIP) receiving $90,000. The fund, with over 2,300 members and an endowment of $2.8 million, has grown significantly since its inception in 2013.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher