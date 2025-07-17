© 2025 KPCW

Summit County Clerk encourages public engagement ahead of upcoming elections

By Connor Thomas
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:27 PM MDT
Photo of Eve Furse at KPCW
KPCW

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse explains logic and accuracy testing for upcoming elections and the Summit County Districting Commission's review of potential districts for the county.

The primary election is set for Aug. 12 — Furse misspoke the date in the audio recording — Coalville, Francis, Henefer and Park City holding primaries. Furse emphasizes the importance of voter participation, noting that primary turnout is typically between 35% and 40%. She also encourages the public to engage with candidates and participate in early voting from August 6-9.

Residents can learn more about the eight candidates running in the Park City Council primary election at a candidate forum hosted by KPCW and the Park Record on Tuesday, July 22.

