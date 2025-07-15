© 2025 KPCW

KPCW, The Park Record to host Park City Council primary forum

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:58 PM MDT
KPCW, community partners host Summit County Council candidate forum

Residents can learn more about the eight candidates running in the Park City Council primary election at the forum Tuesday, July 22.

What: Park City Council primary candidate forum

Where: Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library
1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060

When: Tuesday, July 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KPCW will also livestream the Park City Council primary candidate forum at kpcw.org.

Candidates:

Parkites will elect two city councilmembers this year.

Eight candidates are running for the two Park City Council seats. An Aug. 12 primary will determine which four candidates will be on the ballot for the Nov. 4 municipal election.

Primary ballots will be mailed to voters July 22, the same day as the candidate forum.

Parkites will also elect a mayor this year, but a primary is not needed for the mayoral race, as there are only two candidates:

KPCW and The Park Record will host another forum in October with the final two mayoral and four council candidates on the ballot ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller