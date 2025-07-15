KPCW, The Park Record to host Park City Council primary forum

What: Park City Council primary candidate forum

Where: Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library

1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060

When: Tuesday, July 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KPCW will also livestream the Park City Council primary candidate forum at kpcw.org.

Candidates:



Parkites will elect two city councilmembers this year.

Eight candidates are running for the two Park City Council seats. An Aug. 12 primary will determine which four candidates will be on the ballot for the Nov. 4 municipal election.

Primary ballots will be mailed to voters July 22, the same day as the candidate forum.

Parkites will also elect a mayor this year, but a primary is not needed for the mayoral race, as there are only two candidates:



Ryan Dickey , Park City councilmember

, Park City councilmember Jack Rubin , Park Meadows resident

KPCW and The Park Record will host another forum in October with the final two mayoral and four council candidates on the ballot ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.