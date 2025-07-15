KPCW, The Park Record to host Park City Council primary forum
Residents can learn more about the eight candidates running in the Park City Council primary election at the forum Tuesday, July 22.
What: Park City Council primary candidate forum
Where: Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library
1255 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060
When: Tuesday, July 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KPCW will also livestream the Park City Council primary candidate forum at kpcw.org.
Candidates:
- Beth Armstrong, Former People’s Health Clinic executive director
- Danny Glasser, former National Ability Center CEO
- Ian Hartley, Mountain Trails Foundation resource manager
- John Kenworthy, former Park City planning commissioner
- Molly Miller, former communications firm owner
- Jeremy Rubell, incumbent Park City councilmember
- Tana Toly, incumbent Park City councilmember
- Diego Zegarra, Park City Community Foundation vice president of impact
Parkites will elect two city councilmembers this year.
Eight candidates are running for the two Park City Council seats. An Aug. 12 primary will determine which four candidates will be on the ballot for the Nov. 4 municipal election.
Primary ballots will be mailed to voters July 22, the same day as the candidate forum.
Parkites will also elect a mayor this year, but a primary is not needed for the mayoral race, as there are only two candidates:
- Ryan Dickey, Park City councilmember
- Jack Rubin, Park Meadows resident
KPCW and The Park Record will host another forum in October with the final two mayoral and four council candidates on the ballot ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.