Executive Director of Hope Alliance Diane Bernhardt shares details on their "Night Vision" fundraiser.

Hope Alliance, a nonprofit providing vision care services for 26 years, is hosting its annual fundraiser, Night Vision, on August 23 at the Weedon Family Barn in Park City. Tickets are $200. The event will feature a DJ, line dancing, casino tables and the unveiling of a new vision van to address waitlists in Utah.