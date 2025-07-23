© 2025 KPCW

'Kept Kind' initiative launches weekend or kindness-themed events

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:11 PM MDT
Founder of Kept Current Caren Bell and Kris Campbell with Mountain Mediation Center have details on the first Kept Kind project this weekend.

The "Kept Kind" project is a weekend of kindness-themed events in Park City. Inspired by the community's warmth, Bell started the initiative to promote kindness. The weekend includes a kindness conversation at the Weedon Family Ranch, free events like yoga and dog training and participating restaurants offering "Kept Kind" cocktails, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

