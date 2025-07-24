Summit County power outages increase while crews work to reduce wildfire risk
David Eskelsen and Jona Whitesides from Rocky Mountain Power discuss recent power outages in the South Summit, Kamas and Oakley areas due to enhanced safety settings aimed at reducing wildfire risk.
21 power outages have been reported this year, with most lasting about an hour and a half. The company is addressing these issues by strengthening their system, conducting additional patrols and adjusting sensitivity settings.