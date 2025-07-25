© 2025 KPCW

An update on KPCW's emergency fundraising drive

By Roger Goldman
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:53 PM MDT
KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin provides an update on KPCW's emergency fundraising drive in the wake of elimination of federal funding for public radio.

KPCW is facing a significant financial crisis after Congress rescinded funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, affecting the station's $264,000 annual grant, which represents 15% of KPCW's operating budget.

KPCW has initiated an emergency fundraiser, aiming to raise $100,000 by Sunday, July 27.

