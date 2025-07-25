An update on KPCW's emergency fundraising drive
KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin provides an update on KPCW's emergency fundraising drive in the wake of elimination of federal funding for public radio.
KPCW is facing a significant financial crisis after Congress rescinded funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, affecting the station's $264,000 annual grant, which represents 15% of KPCW's operating budget.
KPCW has initiated an emergency fundraiser, aiming to raise $100,000 by Sunday, July 27.