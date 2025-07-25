Everything you need to know about the Wasatch County Fair

Wasatch County Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Bowman previews the upcoming Wasatch County Fair and events.

Events include a three-day demolition derby with a $200,000 prize pool, featuring 200 cars, including 72 locals. The event includes a Power Wheels Derby for kids.

Mutton Busting, part of the Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo, will feature children riding sheep.

The rodeo runs from July 31 to August 2, with significant prize money and notable participants. The fair also includes a carnival, a livestock auction and various community events, with detailed schedules available on the Wasatch Parks and Recreation website.