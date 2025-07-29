© 2025 KPCW

The Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation begins transition to Montana State University

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 29, 2025 at 1:34 PM MDT
A photo of Montana State University's Bobcat Stadium
Tim Evanson
/
Flickr
Montana State University's Bobcat Stadium

Dr. Barbara Wirotsko, founder of the Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation, and Dr. Carina Beck, Vice Provos of Montana State University, have details on the transition to MSU.

The foundation has grown from awarding $5,000 to two students to nearly $900,000 in scholarships annually, supporting 350 applicants. The foundation will transition to Montana State University (MSU) to provide better infrastructure and support. MSU plans to hire a learning strategist to assist students with learning differences, including dyslexia, and develop a peer-to-peer mentoring program.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
