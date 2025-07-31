Parkite documents climbing the country's tallest peaks

Park City resident Dave Hanscom shares his goal of climbing a number of the country's tallest peaks — "40 peaks after turning 80-years-old" — while documenting the bird species he encounters along the way.

Hanscom has completed 44 high points in 47 states and documented 47 bird species. His most recent climb was Mount Elbert in Colorado. He uses the eBird app to track his bird sightings.

Hanscom plans to visit Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York in August and Nevada in September. Despite physical challenges, he remains motivated by the outdoors and the journey itself.