© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Parkite documents climbing the country's tallest peaks

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:11 PM MDT
Photo of Dave Hanscom at the summit of Mt. Elbert in Colorado
Dave Hanscom
Dave Hanscom at the summit of Mt. Elbert in Colorado

Park City resident Dave Hanscom shares his goal of climbing a number of the country's tallest peaks — "40 peaks after turning 80-years-old" — while documenting the bird species he encounters along the way.

Hanscom has completed 44 high points in 47 states and documented 47 bird species. His most recent climb was Mount Elbert in Colorado. He uses the eBird app to track his bird sightings.

Hanscom plans to visit Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York in August and Nevada in September. Despite physical challenges, he remains motivated by the outdoors and the journey itself.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher