Voting groups to host Park City Council candidate forum

President of the Wasatch Back League of Women Voters Monica Schaffer and Anne Kirvan from the Pro-Active Alliance share details on Monday's candidate forum.

An upcoming candidate forum for Park City Council and mayoral candidates will be held on August 18 at the Park City Library.

The Pro-Active Alliance, founded by Ann Kirvan, aims to foster positive dialogue and community engagement. Upcoming events include a speaker session with Elevate Utah on August 6 and a suffragette party on August 18, both requiring RSVPs.