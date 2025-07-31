© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Voting groups to host Park City Council candidate forum

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:04 PM MDT
Photo of Anne Kirvan and Monica Schaffer at KPCW
KPCW
Anne Kirvan and Monica Schaffer

President of the Wasatch Back League of Women Voters Monica Schaffer and Anne Kirvan from the Pro-Active Alliance share details on Monday's candidate forum.

An upcoming candidate forum for Park City Council and mayoral candidates will be held on August 18 at the Park City Library.

The Pro-Active Alliance, founded by Ann Kirvan, aims to foster positive dialogue and community engagement. Upcoming events include a speaker session with Elevate Utah on August 6 and a suffragette party on August 18, both requiring RSVPs.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher