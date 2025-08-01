How wildflowers can help fight wildfires

Phil Allen, a plant and wildlife sciences professor at BYU, discusses his research on combating wildfires with wildflowers.

Allen explains the invasive nature of cheatgrass, which originated from Eurasia and now dominates Utah and the Mountain West. Cheatgrass, which can ignite easily and spread rapidly, can be replaced by native wildflowers that require less water (75-90% less) and are less flammable. Allen's projects, including one in Heber and Rock Canyon, aim to conserve water and reduce fire hazards.