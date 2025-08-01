© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

How wildflowers can help fight wildfires

By Roger Goldman
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:01 PM MDT
Albion Basin, Alta, Utah, Salt Lake City, Little Cottonwood Canyon, wildflowers, summer hiking, Devil's castle in the summer
Katy
/
Adobe Stock

Phil Allen, a plant and wildlife sciences professor at BYU, discusses his research on combating wildfires with wildflowers.

Allen explains the invasive nature of cheatgrass, which originated from Eurasia and now dominates Utah and the Mountain West. Cheatgrass, which can ignite easily and spread rapidly, can be replaced by native wildflowers that require less water (75-90% less) and are less flammable. Allen's projects, including one in Heber and Rock Canyon, aim to conserve water and reduce fire hazards.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman