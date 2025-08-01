© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

What you need to know about the Kimball Arts Festival

By Roger Goldman
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:07 PM MDT
2024 Kimball Arts Festival
Kristine Weller
2024 Kimball Arts Festival

Park City Special Events Manager Chris Phinney shares details on the Kimball Arts Festival parking and road closures.

The 56th annual Kimball Arts Festival features over 200 artists in 13 mediums. The festival requires the closure of Main Street from Swede Alley to Ninth Street, including Heber Avenue and Seventh Avenue. Public transit is available with a 10-minute frequency from Richardson Flat, the high school, and the resort, running until 9:30 p.m. and midnight. Parking is available at China Bridge for $9/hour, with private lots at the foot of Main Street and Marriott Summit Watch.

The festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
