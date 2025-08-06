Park City Jewish Festival emphasizes inclusivity

Chabad of Park City Director, Yudi Steiger talks about Utah's first-ever Jewish Festival in Park City.

The festival, featuring performers like Eighth Day and Zusha, aims to bridge cultural gaps and promote Jewish heritage. It will be held at the Canyons Village from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6.

Over 600 people have already reserved seats, with attendees traveling from various states. The event is free and open to all, emphasizing inclusivity and combating anti-Semitism.