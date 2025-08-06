© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Jewish Festival emphasizes inclusivity

By Kristine Weller
Published August 6, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
Chabad of Park City Director, Yudi Steiger
KPCW
Chabad of Park City Director, Yudi Steiger

Chabad of Park City Director, Yudi Steiger talks about Utah's first-ever Jewish Festival in Park City.

The festival, featuring performers like Eighth Day and Zusha, aims to bridge cultural gaps and promote Jewish heritage. It will be held at the Canyons Village from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6.

Over 600 people have already reserved seats, with attendees traveling from various states. The event is free and open to all, emphasizing inclusivity and combating anti-Semitism.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller