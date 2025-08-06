Park City Opera previews their newest production, 'The Barber of Seville'

Ben Beckham and Jake Stamatis discuss the revival of opera in Park City with the first main stage production of "The Barber of Seville" in 20 years.

Established in 2020, Park City Opera held a successful preview season last summer, leading to their first full season.

The opera, a Rossini comedy, features Jake Stamatis as Figaro. Jake shares his journey from a small Pennsylvania town to becoming an opera singer.

This latest production includes a diverse cast and orchestra, with performances starting August 24 at the Park City Library and August 29-30 at the Premiere Park City.