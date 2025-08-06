© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Opera previews their newest production, 'The Barber of Seville'

By Kristine Weller
Published August 6, 2025 at 1:24 PM MDT
Park City Opera Artistic Director Ben Beckman and Baritone Jake Stamatis
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Opera Artistic Director Ben Beckman and Baritone Jake Stamatis

Ben Beckham and Jake Stamatis discuss the revival of opera in Park City with the first main stage production of "The Barber of Seville" in 20 years.

Established in 2020, Park City Opera held a successful preview season last summer, leading to their first full season.

The opera, a Rossini comedy, features Jake Stamatis as Figaro. Jake shares his journey from a small Pennsylvania town to becoming an opera singer.

This latest production includes a diverse cast and orchestra, with performances starting August 24 at the Park City Library and August 29-30 at the Premiere Park City.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller