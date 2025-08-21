© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

'Art on the Trails' event showcases live music, dancers and visual arts

By Connor Thomas
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:18 PM MDT
Photo of Jocelyn Scudder and Jacob Crane at KPCW
KPCW
Jocelyn Scudder and Jacob Crane

Park City and Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Jacob Crane from Culture Fire Events share details about the upcoming Art on the Trails event this Saturday.

The event, which costs $25 per ticket, includes dancers from eight Utah tribes, live music and visual arts. The Arts Council also highlighted the "Monster Drawing Rally" on September 13, a live art-making event with a $50 auction and the monthly "Gallery Stroll" on August 29. Additionally, the "Miners Nine Art Show" from August 29 to 31 was mentioned, showcasing local artists.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas