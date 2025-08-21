'Art on the Trails' event showcases live music, dancers and visual arts

Park City and Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Jacob Crane from Culture Fire Events share details about the upcoming Art on the Trails event this Saturday.

The event, which costs $25 per ticket, includes dancers from eight Utah tribes, live music and visual arts. The Arts Council also highlighted the "Monster Drawing Rally" on September 13, a live art-making event with a $50 auction and the monthly "Gallery Stroll" on August 29. Additionally, the "Miners Nine Art Show" from August 29 to 31 was mentioned, showcasing local artists.