Park City Chamber Bureau highlights the latest tourism trends

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff provides a monthly update of tourism trends.

Wesselhoff notes a 6% increase in occupancy for minimized properties but a 6% decline for traditional hotels. Transient room tax (TRT) collections are down 7% year-to-date, with sales tax flat and restaurant taxes up 3%. International visitor spending declined 10% in July.

Wesselhoff highlighted the importance of the J1 visa program, which supports 2,000 employees, and the significant impact of the corporate market, generating $80 million for hotel properties.