'Undocu-ally' presentation explains how to become an ally for undocumented communities

Wasatch Immigration Project featured speaker Ketzel Morales previews her presentation on how to be an "undocu-ally."

The event, scheduled for Wednesday at the Park City Library, will include interactive training and Q&A sessions. Morales emphasized the importance of showing up, listening, and not making assumptions about the immigrant community. The event is free but requires RSVP via the Wasatch immigration project's Instagram page.

Morales, also the Outreach Coordinator at Jeremy Ranch Elementary, highlighted the diverse immigrant population in Summit and Wasatch counties and the resources available through the Wasatch immigration project.