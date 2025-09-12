© 2025 KPCW

2026 Utah Teacher of the Year shares her teaching philosophy

By Kristine Weller
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:50 PM MDT
Park City High School's AP Teacher Joanna Andres

Park City High School's Joanna Andres discusses her education journey and teaching philosophy upon winning 2026 Utah Teacher of the Year award.

The Park City High School teacher said she was surprised to win, as the other finalists were highly accomplished. The selection process involved a 15-member committee and extensive paperwork.

Andres said her teaching style is collaborative, emphasizing teamwork and respectful debate. She highlights the importance of engaging students in government and politics. Despite initially wanting to be a lawyer, she finds teaching more impactful and enjoyable.

