Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

An update on the Beulah Fire

By Parker Malatesta
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:43 PM MDT
A map of the Beulah Fire.
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

An update on the Beulah Fire with Forest Service spokesperson Brenda Bushell.

The Beulah fire, located 30 miles south of Evanston, has covered 5,719 acres and is 96% contained. The North Slope Road, Christmas Meadows, and the East Fork of the Blacks Fork are now open, but the East Fork of the Bear and the West Fork of the Black Fork remain closed.

Initially, 700 firefighters were on the scene, which has been reduced to 40. The fire was managed with air support and prep work. Moisture and cooler temperatures helped slow the fire. The Forest Service remains on alert, with fire danger now moderate.

Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
