Wasatch Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of service

Wasatch Community Foundation's Bruce Wardle discusses the organization's 25th anniversary celebration on Sept. 25 at Midway Town Hall, featuring local food, a concert by Alicia Stockman and a silent auction.

Tickets are available on the foundation's website, with a special discount code.

The foundation supports various community projects, including arts, education, recreation, health and lifelong learning.

Upcoming events include a dance and art scholarship with Mindy McMaster and a high school musical in Oct. They also highlight a new pump track in Southfield Park and a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22 to combat isolation.