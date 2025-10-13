© 2025 KPCW

UDOT discusses US-189 expansion, Heber Valley bypass

By Grace Doerfler
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:52 AM MDT
UDOT Region 3 spokesperson Wyatt Woolley discusses the U.S. 189 widening project near Deer Creek Reservoir, aiming to separate two-lane traffic into two lanes each direction.

The project includes cutting into the mountain and installing a signalized intersection at state Route 113. Construction impacts are currently overnight, but may increase with excavation and blasting.

The Heber Valley bypass decision is based on improving Main Street and regional traffic, with public input and property acquisition considerations. The North 40 traffic light installation is delayed by weather, with expected operation by next week.

