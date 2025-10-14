© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

South Summit Superintendent provides an update on district related news

By Connor Thomas
Published October 14, 2025 at 11:04 AM MDT
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
KPCW
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan shares details on school district related topics and events.

The district is open to early open enrollment due to current capacity levels. The district is planning a 15-20 year facilities plan, considering future needs and fiscal responsibility.

Additionally, the district participated in College Application Week, with a high participation rate of over 50%, assisting students in completing college applications and financial aid forms.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas