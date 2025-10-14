South Summit Superintendent provides an update on district related news
The district is open to early open enrollment due to current capacity levels. The district is planning a 15-20 year facilities plan, considering future needs and fiscal responsibility.
Additionally, the district participated in College Application Week, with a high participation rate of over 50%, assisting students in completing college applications and financial aid forms.