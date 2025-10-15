Park City High School mountain bike team prepares for Cedar City event

Park City High School Mountain Bike Coach Pete Stoughton details their successful season and upcoming race in Cedar City.

Park City High School's mountain bike team has had a successful season, winning first place in regional races and showcasing a deep varsity boys team that has not been seen since 2015.

The state championship, featuring 7,500 riders, will see the top 40 from each region compete. The team has been training extensively, with riders logging 15-20 hours per week, and is prepared for the October 16-17 event in Cedar City.