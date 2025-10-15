Wastewater testing shows low levels of coronavirus in Summit and Wasatch counties
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers provides a monthly update on water and sewer related issues.
Wastewater surveillance showed low levels of coronavirus in Summit and Wasatch Counties, with only one elevated treatment plant in Coalville.
The district received two awards for perfect compliance at their facilities and a project in Jeremy Ranch is installing new pipes with minimal disruption.