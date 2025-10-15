© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Wastewater testing shows low levels of coronavirus in Summit and Wasatch counties

By Kristine Weller
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM MDT
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers provides a monthly update on water and sewer related issues.

Wastewater surveillance showed low levels of coronavirus in Summit and Wasatch Counties, with only one elevated treatment plant in Coalville.

The district received two awards for perfect compliance at their facilities and a project in Jeremy Ranch is installing new pipes with minimal disruption.

